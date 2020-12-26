Jill (Morton) McFarling

• 1996 Indiana All-Star

• 1996 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year

• Parade 4th team All-American

• ND career stats: 1,656 points, 324 rebounds, 381 assists, 316 steals

• Teams went 58-21, including winning the first girls basketball sectional by any school in Decatur County

• Louisville career stats: 1,402 points, led nation in 3FG percentage senior year (53.5)

• First Louisville woman to be named All-American

• First Louisville player drafted into WNBA (34th pick, 2000 Draft)

• Married with one daughter, she resides in Scottsdale, Arizona

