Jill (Morton) McFarling
• 1996 Indiana All-Star
• 1996 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year
• Parade 4th team All-American
• ND career stats: 1,656 points, 324 rebounds, 381 assists, 316 steals
• Teams went 58-21, including winning the first girls basketball sectional by any school in Decatur County
• Louisville career stats: 1,402 points, led nation in 3FG percentage senior year (53.5)
• First Louisville woman to be named All-American
• First Louisville player drafted into WNBA (34th pick, 2000 Draft)
• Married with one daughter, she resides in Scottsdale, Arizona
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.