Joe Herbert talks life after winning Super Bowl commercial contest

BATESVILLE — Joe Herbert and his four brothers have been busy since winning the 2009 Doritos Crash the Super Bowl commercial contest and its $1 million prize.
“Imagine if you could divide yourself into five different people, how much more you could get done,” Joe Herbert said. “That’s kind of how it goes sometimes.”
The Herbert brothers have created board games, wrote a feature film script, featured in a reality T.V. series and directed many more T.V. commercials.
“It helps to work on projects with my brothers,” Herbert said. “My brothers are all basically my best friends. We get along great. I know not every family is that fortunate.”
Herbert, who is turning 45 soon, grew up in West Harrison and graduated from East Central High School. Herbert’s four brothers are Dave, Matt, Josh and Pete.
What is it like when all five Herbert brothers get together?
“We just hang out, talk and have fun,” Herbert said. “We don’t take life too seriously I don’t think. We have a sense of humor.”
Life after winning
Winning the 2009 Doritos Crash the Super Bowl commercial contest and its $1 million prize gave the Herbert brothers some of the money they needed to have the freedom to pursue filmmaking and creating as a career.
They directed and edited the film Between Waves, which is streaming on Amazon and free with a Prime membership.
They have created various board games including “Word A Round”, “Are You Dumber Than a Box of Rocks”, “Crazy Letters” and other games. The Herbert brother’s board games have sold more than 500,000 copies in total and “Word A Round” was a nominee for Game of the Year in New York.
They also participated in an A&E T.V. show called, The Herbert Brothers, which is also streaming on Amazon.
They’ve made commercials for various brands including Pepsi.
In the future, the Herbert brothers want to get more into writing movies.
Joe and his friend wrote a script covering the life of James Naismith, who invented basketball. The Naismith Legacy Foundation and a producer are currently looking for ways to fund the production of the film.
Herbert was able to read some of Naismith’s personal, hand written notes while speaking with Naismith’s only living grandson.
“I got to read the personal letters of the inventor of basketball who was somebody I obviously admired,” Herbert said. “Not a lot of people have seen these letters. Through all of these letters, and there were hundreds of them, he only mentioned basketball once. It was all personal life stuff.”
What it took to win
Prior to winning the 2009 Doritos Crash the Super Bowl commercial contest, the Herbert brothers submitted two commercial entries for the 2007 contest.
The brothers had been looking to create a film for fun as they all enjoy being creative. The contest gave them the ability to do just that, while not spending a bunch of money.
Both of their 2007 entries made it into the top 16 commercials in the country. No group prior had been able to accomplish that feat.
One of their commercials made it into the top five and they were sent to Florida to watch the Super Bowl with the other top contestants.
The brothers didn’t win the 2007 contest, but they were determined to try again.
Doritos didn’t hold a Super Bowl commercial contest in 2008.
They received their second chance at winning the contest after Doritos announced it would bring back the contest for 2009.
One of their two submissions made it into the top five again. They were the only team in the country to make it into the top five more than once.
The brothers received luxury box seats to attend the 2009 Super Bowl. This time, their commercial won and was aired during the game.
Herbert admits the contest’s $1 million bonus prize was meant to be a gimmick. The prize was only to be paid out if USA Today named the winning commercial as the number one Super Bowl commercial that year.
This means the brothers had to beat out brands with massive marketing budgets like Budweiser to get the $1 million.
“The reason our winning that was such a big deal that year was Budweiser had won the top spot from USA Today for 10 years in a row,” Herbert said. “None of the other brands, spending millions every year for an entire decade, had been able to beat them for the top spot.”
The Herbert brothers thought up the idea for their winning commercial while brainstorming ideas on the plane ride home after almost winning the 2007 contest.
“It (winning) certainly opened a lot of doors on the filmmaking side,” Herbert said. “We all kind of have creative backgrounds. We’ve always wanted to do movies, but we didn’t really have the budget to do the kind of movies we wanted to make. The Super Bowl commercials gave us the opportunity to make a 30 second movie, which we could afford.”
Herbert says the extensive research he and his brothers conducted helped put them in a position to win the contest.
They researched how USA Today ranked all super bowl commercials. People in Doritos own ad agency took notes on their research tactics.
“We knew how many cuts the average winner had, what the subject matter was, how many seconds in until they hit those funny beats,” Herbert said. “Every single winner dealt with either animals or idiots. We didn’t want to work with animals, so we knew our idea was going to deal with idiots.”
Herbert and his brothers also spent a decade researching filmmaking and items related to the industry.
Advice for young writers, creators
Herbert offered the following advice to young writers and creators.
“Stick with it because it takes time. Nobody ever follows the same path,” Herbert said. “It’s not like there’s a list of steps and you walk right in the front door if you follow these steps. You’ve got to find what works for you, be persistent and then kick down a back door or climb through the side window or something to get in there. You’ve just got to find your way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.