GREENSBURG — The Boil Water Advisory issued earlier this week by the Decatur County Rural Water Corporation has been lifted, according to their office.
Residents no longer have to boil their water, according to the DCRWC.
The Boil Water Advisory was issued for locations on CR SW. 60 anything south of 800 S., and also CR 100 W. to 350 W.
According to the DCRWC, the advisory was issued until further notice earlier this week and those within the area were advised to bring cooking and drinking water to a boil for five minutes before use.
The advisory was a result of a leak along CR SW. 60.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory
According to www.indianaamwater.com, a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is issued when the water system experiences a loss in positive water pressure (below 20 psi), typically due to a serious main break or low storage tank levels.
A loss of positive water pressure indicates the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.
This is the most common type of advisory, which is issued as a precaution until water samples are collected and analyzed to confirm that water quality has not been affected.
Customers under a precautionary boil water advisory can resume normal water usage when the notice is lifted without taking additional measures.
If you experience cloudy or discolored water, you should run your faucets for a few minutes until the water runs clear.
