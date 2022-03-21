STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) recently welcomed local students to the Statehouse where they participated in the Indiana House Page Program.
"The House page program is a great learning experience for students as they spend a day in our beautiful Statehouse," Frye said. "I always enjoy getting to meet with young Hoosiers, and I recommend taking advantage of this opportunity next year."
According to Frye, students toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, helped staff with daily responsibilities and joined Frye on the House floor to witness the legislative process.
These area students served as pages during the 2022 legislative session:
· Tracy McKittrick (pictured with State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland), from Batesville, attends Jac-Cen-Del Junior-Senior High School;
· Logan Soendlin, from Greensburg, a home educated student; and
· Kara Young, from Osgood, attends South Ripley High School.
Frye said students between the ages of 13 and 18 should consider participating during the 2023 session.
For more information, call 1-800-382-9841 or email Frye at H67@iga.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.