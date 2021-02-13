GREENSBURG – Wednesday, the local Christian community will observe Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the 40 days before Easter known as Lent.
Western Christians, Anglicans, Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists, Moravians, Nazarenes and others will mark the yearly observance of the final 40 days of Christ’s life by receiving repentance ashes on the foreheads to either the words, “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or the dictum, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Few know that the ashes are from the burning of last year’s palm fronds used to herald Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem. As the Christian Holy Day of prayer and fasting, it officially ends Mardi Gras, the celebration of excess before Lent. The final three days before Lent are “Shrove Sunday,” “Shrove Monday” and “Fat Tuesday,” and end in repentance before the 40 days before Easter, typically a period of abstinence.
Many of the holidays like Christmas, Easter and specific day long religious observances had their origins in history. For example, the First Council of Nicæa spoke of Lent as a period of fasting for 40 days in preparation for the period before Easter known as “Eastertide.”
In many cultures, Christians abstain from food for a whole day before Shrove Tuesday evening, and then “break” their fast at sunset.
In India and Pakistan, many Christians continue this practice of fasting until sunset on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, with some fasting in this manner throughout the whole season of Lent.
In the Roman Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is observed by fasting, abstinence from meat, and repentance – a day of contemplating one’s sins. On Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, Roman Catholics traditionally between the ages of 18 and 59 are permitted to consume one full meal along with two smaller meals, which together should not equal the full meal.
Some Catholics will go beyond the minimum obligations put forth by the church and undertake a complete fast or a bread and water fast until sunset. Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are days of abstinence from meat (mammals and fowl), as are all Fridays during Lent. Some Roman Catholics continue fasting throughout Lent, as was the Church’s traditional requirement, concluding only after the celebration of the Easter Vigil.
Many Christians also commit to fasting or giving up certain luxuries or abstaining from a favorite food in order to replicate the account of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ’s journey into the desert for 40 days.
This is known as one’s “Lenten sacrifice.” This marks the sacrifice Jesus made in giving up his own life in exchange for our salvation.
Ashes symbolize both death and repentance. During this period, Christians show repentance and mourning for their sins, because they believe Christ died for them.
It is not required that a worshiper wear the ashes for the rest of the day, although many Christians choose to do so. However, dining out or doing non-essential shopping are considered inappropriate on Ash Wednesday.
“Many Christians believe that on Ash Wednesday we think about our birth and about how we return to dust after we die. Essentially, it’s time to remember that we are only human, and when we die our bodies return to the dust from which we came,” United Methodist Pastor Christopher Stephens said. “We repent as we begin the season before Easter. It connects back to the idea that we came from the dust, and God blew his breath into the dust, and we became alive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.