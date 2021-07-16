WEST LAFAYETTE – Keegan McCullough got better in each round in his first event as a professional golfer.
The Greensburg native shot rounds of 74-73-72 at the Indiana Open, held July 12-14 at
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: July 16, 2021 @ 6:06 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Cassandra Billingsley, of Sunman, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021. For more information, please visit www.cookrosenberger.com.
Charles P. Holtel, age 85 of Hamburg, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home. Born April 10, 1936 in Franklin County Indiana, he is the son of Theresa (Nee: Bedel) and Leo Holtel. He worked in the sanding and spraying department at Batesville Casket Company and retired as a long-time foreman…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.