Couple 1:
Kim Lingle and Kim Roberts sponsored by Arbor Grove
Couple 2:
Ashley Hennen and Nevika Debiase sponsored by (undecided)
Couple 3:
Candice Jasper sponsored by Early Childhood Education, and Michael Sharfenberg sponsored by Arbor Grove
Couple 4:
Kelly Oakley sponsored by (undecided) and Chris Fogle sponsored by Purdue Extension
Couple 5:
Christopher Bailey and Jasmine Bailey sponsored by Koch’s Carry Out and Catering
Couple 6:
Terry Alverson sponsored by Miss Shannon’s Music Studio in Batesville, and Ann Alverson sponsored by Decatur County Greensburg Family YMCA
