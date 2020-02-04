Couple 1:

Kim Lingle and Kim Roberts sponsored by Arbor Grove

Couple 2:

Ashley Hennen and Nevika Debiase sponsored by (undecided)

Couple 3:

Candice Jasper sponsored by Early Childhood Education, and Michael Sharfenberg sponsored by Arbor Grove

Couple 4:

Kelly Oakley sponsored by (undecided) and Chris Fogle sponsored by Purdue Extension

Couple 5:

Christopher Bailey and Jasmine Bailey sponsored by Koch’s Carry Out and Catering

Couple 6:

Terry Alverson sponsored by Miss Shannon’s Music Studio in Batesville, and Ann Alverson sponsored by Decatur County Greensburg Family YMCA

