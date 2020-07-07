Meet Patty Mauer: New St. Louis Catholic School principal

BATESVILLE - St. Louis Catholic School in Batesville has hired Patty Mauer to be its new principal.
“I have been in catholic education my entire career. I’m a collaborative leader and I like to hear the voices of those I serve and educate with,” Mauer said.
Mauer grew up in Decatur County and attended North Decatur High School.
She started her career at St. Mary Catholic School in Greensburg.
Then, Mauer and her family moved to Terre Haute for 23 years where she served at St. Patrick School.
In 2012, Mauer obtained her principal’s license and assumed her first role as principal at St. Michael’s School in Greenfield.
She then went back to St. Patrick School for three years before assuming her new role at St. Louis School.
Mauer’s first goal as principal is to continue to develop teachers at St. Louis Catholic School through professional development. She would also like to build upon the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education program offered to St. Louis Catholic School students.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty with COVID-19 and what we’ll want to do and possibly will be allowed to do,” Mauer said. “But together, with Christ at our side, we’re going to have a lot of great things happening. I’m glad to be back home and working with the wonderful people in the Batesville community.”
