The US Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) Flying Tigers Squadron offers a unique opportunity to youths from southeast Indiana, parts of Northern Kentucky and Western Ohio.
“The program is fantastic,” Flying Tigers Squadron Commander Michelle Novinger said. “It helps kids learn confidence, and come out of their shell. They get to attend some fantastic trainings and learn what they want to do with their lives through hands on experience. They learn how to be leaders and are a step ahead of their peers.”
The USNSCC, which was established in 1962, is a youth development program supported by the Department of the Navy and the Navy Club. The program is made up of more than 400 sea cadet units and almost 10,000 cadets.
Youth may participate in the group from age 10 until they complete high school. The Navy League Cadet Corps is another program the Navy offers for youth ages 10 through 13.
The Flying Tigers Squadron was formed in 2014 and has it’s homebase at the Sunman American Legion.
The squadron seeks to develop youth into young adults of strong character who demonstrate honesty, reliability, self-respect and respect for others. The group’s overall goal is to instill patriotism, good citizenship and service in its members.
The group also provides basic training in Naval Seamanship and promotes the Navy’s Core Values of honor, courage and commitment.
More than 2 dozen cadets make up the Flying Tigers Squadron. Cadets in the squadron are from Milan, Moores Hill, Osgood, Versailles, Greensburg, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Cincinnati, Brookville (Ohio) and Kentucky.
“Cadets are not obligated to join the service after they graduate from the program. However if they do, they go into the service at a higher rank meaning they will make up to $10,000 more a year starting off in the service,” Novinger said. “ If cadets want to go into an ROTC program, because they were a sea cadet, they have a much better chance at getting a scholarship and if they want to go to a military academy, sea cadets get looked at and considered above other high school graduates.”
The USNSCC has a complete set of regulations and guidelines, which can be found at https://homeport.seacadets.org/secure/Library.aspx.
Youth may sign up at any time by contacting Novinger by phone at 513-374-5378 or by email at michellenovinger@yahoo.com. The group may also be joined through its website http://www.seacadets.org.
“If someone is interested in joining, please don't wait,” Novinger said. “It's an awesome program with so many benefits. They will learn how to communicate effectively, they will learn how to be a part of a team, they will learn self discipline, they will learn how to be a leader.”
For more information about the Flying Tigers Squadron visit www.flyingtigerssquadron.us or www.seacadets.org.
Follow the Flying Tigers Squadron on Facebook at USNSCC.flyingtigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.