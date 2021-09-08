MODERN GREEN SPACE

Louisiana artist Robert Dafford adds to his mural alongside landscape professionals from Goodwin Landscaping to transform the Osgood Lion’s Club Park in time for this year’s Fifth Annual Bricktoberfest celebrations. A Reynolds Grant funded the three-phase project to redo the park. The grant provided material funds for the interactive sculpture that Iron Timbers will be placing alongside the mural.

 Josie Clark | Daily News

