HENRY COUNTY - On Friday April 16, 2021, the Indiana State Police responded to a rural Henry County farm to investigate the death of a New Castle woman.
Investigators learned that James, 81, and Barbara Smith, 76, were off loading corn from a grain bin located on their farm at 4808 W. State Road 234. At approximately 2 p.m., Mr. Smith called 911 and reported he was unable to locate his wife and believed she may have been trapped inside the grain bin.
First responders searched for two hours before they located Mrs. Smith inside the grain bin, which contained between eight to 10 feet of corn. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.
The Indiana State Police will follow up with the Henry County Coroners office when further information if made available.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Henry County Sheriffs Department, Henry County Coroners Officer, and Fire Departments from New Castle, Jefferson Twp. (Sulphur Springs), Harrison Twp. (Cadiz), Adams Twp. (Markleville), Greensboro, Kennard, and Shirley.
-Information provided.
