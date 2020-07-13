New group seeks to spark conversation about diversity, inclusion

Pictured are BAID members: (front row, left-right): Cassie Holtel, Steven Harmeyer, Sarah Garvin, Jordan Miller, Amelia Kubicek, Angela Byers, Kayla Meyer, Jocelyn Xenophontos (back row, left-right): Paul Satchwill, Brent Schebler, Mary Meyer, Dawn Koch. Not pictured: Guadalupe Blanco, Hillary Layne.

 Submitted photo

THIS TEXT IS A PLACE HOLDER 

Recommended for you