WABASH – Beacon Credit Union has announced that they will award eight (8) $1,000 student scholarships to Beacon Credit Union members that will be entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2022. All eligible applicants are to apply before the deadline of Jan. 31.
The scholarship program is targeted to financially assist students in furthering their education with an accredited college, university or technical school. In order to be eligible for this scholarship the applicant must be a member of Beacon Credit Union by the date of submission and a high school senior.
Application and a complete explanation of the program are available at beaconcu.org and at all Beacon Credit
Union locations. All submissions MUST be received or postmarked no later than January 31, 2022. They can be mailed to: Beacon Credit Union, Attn: Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 627, Wabash, IN 46992 or emailed to marketing@beaconcu.org
About Beacon Credit Union
Since 1931, Beacon Credit Union has provided quality financial services responsive to the needs of its memberowners. Serving 50 Indiana counties, Beacon consists of over 46,000 members and manages assets of $1.4 billion.
