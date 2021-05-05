NEW CASTLE - Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather Saturday, May 22 for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s paint out. The art association is holding the paint out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA).
“Artists will be painting Plein Air or outdoors throughout Henry County,” art association director Manny Mena explained. “In the past, we have had artists painting in the art association’s arts park, on the streets of downtown New Castle, in Memorial Park as well as other venues throughout the county.”
He added that in the past, artists have travelled as far as Tennessee, Ohio and northern Indiana to participate in the paint out. Many are members of IPAPA. IPAPA is “dedicated to the education of Indiana plein air painters and their supporters as well as the reawakening of an appreciation for Indiana landscape painting based on its rich history.”
Artists interested in participating in the paint out should contact the art association at 765-529-2634 or henrycountyarts@gmail.com. There is no registration fee.
Sign in begins the day of the paint out at 8 a.m. at the art center, 218 S. 15th St., New Castle. Artists receive a goody bag fill with a water bottle, granola bar, crackers, fruit, and hand sanitizer. Masks are required.
Area residents are encouraged to venture out and observe artists painting on location throughout the day.
“On-lookers are welcome throughout the day,” Mena said. “Pieces will be for sale.”
Artists gather back at the art center gallery at 4 p.m. for refreshments. Paintings are also for sale at this time.
“The reason we have the paint out is to expose as many people as possible to the beauty of Henry County,” Mena said.
The Art Association of Henry County was formed in1965 by Henry County artist Elizabeth Dodds Shaffer and several other artists in Henry County.
-Information provided.
