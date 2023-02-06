(STATEHOUSE) – The Indiana House Education Committee on Wednesday approved House Bill 1449, which would automatically enroll students into the 21st Century Scholars Program.
The program is a way for students to afford college in Indiana. It pays full tuition to state public colleges and partial tuition for private and independent colleges, but many Hoosier children fail to apply.
“Thousands of students a year miss out on opportunities that 21st Century Scholars can provide for them every year,” said Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, who authored the bill.
“We want to make this as an automatic enrollment program to make sure that more of our Indiana Hoosier students have the opportunity to have funding and to continue their education and want to.”
Rachel Santos, director of education policy at the Indiana Latino Institute, said the bill would widen opportunities for students who want secondary education.
“I’m here today to really support the improvement of the 21st Century Scholar program by making the program automatic enrollment or just improving the overall process of enrollment,” she said. “This change would benefit our state’s economy and, most importantly, it would benefit all students living in poverty in our state. So I can’t stress that enough. All students would benefit from this change.”
Harris summarized the issue in closing remarks.
“Students win, educational bodies win, business wins, we as a state win. So we’re here again because we want to make sure that those young people that want to continue their education post high school have all the resources there. 21st Century Scholarship has proven to be an extreme value and great investment,” Harris said.
The bill unanimously passed 11-0 and will go to the full House for consideration.
This wasn’t the only bill discussed in the session. House Bill 1492, authored by Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Mount Vernon, would increase the state’s investments in local school safety action grants. It would also ensure that grant are open to accredited non-public schools.
The bill received supporting testimony from Tim McRoberts, associate executive director of the Indiana Association of School Principals.
“Inherently, we don’t believe there’s anything more important than the safety of our students,” he said.
The bill also unanimously passed 11-0.
