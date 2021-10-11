CROTHERSVILLE - At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Troopers began investigating a two vehicle crash on I-65 in southern Jackson County that resulted in the deaths of three people and sent a fourth person to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital.
The initial investigation by Crash Reconstructionists with the Indiana State Police-Versailles and Sellersburg Posts indicated that a silver 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, Marysville, was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason.
Schindler's vehicle struck a gray 2015 Dodge Durango being driven by Chelsea Jo Boston, 26, Columbus, head on in the northbound lanes of I-65.
Schindler and Boston both died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Tapanga M. Eudy, 21, Columbus, who was a back seat passenger in Boston's vehicle, also died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
A front seat passenger in Boston's vehicle, Dai Von T. Coram, 25, Columbus, was transported by Stat Flight to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition. Coram has since been released from the hospital.
It is unknown if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash. Toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
I-65 Northbound between the Crothersville and Uniontown exits (36mm-41mm) was closed for approximately 6 hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Crothersville Police Department, Jackson County EMS and Fire Departments, Jackson County Coroner's Office, Stat Flight Medical Helicopter, Howard's Wrecker Service, and Hampton's Wrecker Service.
