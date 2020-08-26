COLUMBUS – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence (IN-06) has announced that the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures program awarded First Christian Church in Columbus a $500,000 grant to repair the structural integrity of the tower.
“The First Christian Church is an architectural gem in the Columbus community and it is our duty to help preserve National Historic Landmarks such as this,” said Pence. “The Save America’s Treasures Grant program helps preserve and conserve our Nation’s beautiful history. Providing this funding will allow the needed support to help repair and restore the First Christian Church Tower.”
In December 2019, Pence authored a letter of support for the Columbus First Christian Church’s grant application. Pence also gave a speech on the House floor urging support for this grant to the Columbus landmark in December 2019.
The Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grant program was established in 1998 and first awarded grants in 1999 to help preserve nationally significant historic properties and collections that convey our nation’s rich heritage to future generations. Since 1999, there have been more than 4,000 requests for funding totaling more than $1.54 billion.
More than $315,700,000 has been awarded to 1,300+ projects.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.