SCOTTSBURG - Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg were called to investigate an incident in Scottsburg after a man was rushed to the hospital with a suspicious injury, which resulted in his death.
Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Trooper Jon Cain responded to the Scott County Memorial Hospital to assist deputies after learning a man was dropped off at the emergency room with a possible gunshot or stab wound to the neck. The man, later identified as Scott M. Powers, 39, Clarksville, Indiana, was then flown to University Hospital in Louisville, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
ISP Detective Matt Busick and Crime Scene Investigator Phil D'Angelo responded to investigate.
The preliminary investigation reveals that Scott Powers was with a friend at the Jackson Heights Trailer Park in Scottsburg. During his visit, Powers unveiled and attempted shooting a homemade firearm in a wooded area next to the trailer park.
The weapon was designed to fire a 12-gauge shotgun shell and is sometimes referred to as a "slam-fire."
Upon firing the weapon, the barrel exploded, injuring Powers in the neck.
Scott Powers ran to his car and was driven to the emergency room by his friend, who also attempted rendering aid.
The Kentucky Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Monday morning and ruled the death as accidental.
At this time, investigators believe Powers made the weapon himself.
This case is still under investigation pending toxicology reports.
