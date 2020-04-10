INDIANAPOLIS–New panhandling restrictions in Indiana are being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which has filed suit arguing that asking for money is a protected form of free speech.
The class-action lawsuit, filed Thursday in the the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, says the restrictions are so broad that they would stop the ACLU from continuing its Constitution Day practice of handing out copies of the Constitution while asking people for donations on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
“But we know what this law truly aims to do is even worse,” Jane Henegar, executive director at the ACLU of Indiana, said in a news release. “It is sometimes difficult to confront the face of poverty. But we must assist those who suffer the consequences of America’s income inequality and failed mental health system, not sweep them out of sight.”
The restrictions, signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and which take effect July 1, make it a Class C misdemeanor to panhandle within 50 feet of public monuments, restaurants or any place of a financial transaction, including banks, ATMs, businesses, parking meters and public parking garages. Previously, panhandling was prohibited within 20 feet of certain locations. It easily passed the legislature on the final day of this year’s session by an 84-10 vote in the House and a 35-14 vote in the Senate.
Supporters of House Enrolled Act 1022, including former House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, have argued that it is meant to curb aggressive panhandling in places like Monument Circle, which have tarnished the city’s reputation as a good host for conventions and sporting events.
“Because of the broad definition of financial transaction, the expansion of the places near where panhandling is prohibited and the increase of the distance restriction to 50 feet, HEA 1022 leaves virtually no sidewalks in downtown Indianapolis or any downtown area in any Indiana city where people can engage in this activity which courts have recognized is protected by the First Amendment,” Falk said in a statement.
The suit, filed against the Indiana State Police superintendent, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry in their official capacities, argues that it targets panhandling “in a flagrantly broad, vague and unconstitutional manner and has the effect of prohibiting most forms of financial solicitation by individuals and groups on the sidewalks in the downtown areas of Indiana’s cities.”
Falk said the ACLU understands that “we are living in especially challenging times across the state of Indiana as we fight an ongoing pandemic. While it is clearly inappropriate for individuals to be approaching fellow Hoosiers on the street at this time, we must be sure that once we return to some form of normalcy, individuals’ rights are intact.”
