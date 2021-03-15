INDIANAPOLIS - Although severe weather can happen at any moment, communities can prepare for it. Indiana Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins this week, and the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross wants to remind residents to be prepared for the upcoming severe weather season by developing a severe weather plan.
“Now is the time to plan, practice and prepare for severe weather,” said Leslie Montgomery, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Preparation is key to keep everyone safe when severe weather strikes.”
Here are tips to plan and prepare for severe weather:
Prepare an emergency kit. Items that should be in the kit can be found here.
Develop a communications plan with family and friends
Have a way to receive emergency alerts. Download the Red Cross Emergency app
Know the difference between a watch and a warning. Details on watches and warnings are here.
Make an emergency plan. Learn how to make a plan here.
The Red Cross stands ready to respond to disasters that might displace families. Local Red Cross volunteers provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and recovery help to guide them through their next steps. During COVID-19, volunteers often deliver this support virtually by working with the local fire department and emergency management to connect with affected residents by phone or video call. To learn more about becoming a Disaster Action Team volunteer, visit redcross.org/dat.
About the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross
The Indiana Region serves 104 counties across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois through its six-chapter areas: Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Indianapolis (Regional Headquarters). For more information on the Indiana Region: www.redcross.org/indiana. Follow the Indiana Region on Twitter at: @INRedCross, on Instagram at: @indianaredcross or www.facebook.com/INRedCross.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
