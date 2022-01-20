Students in Indiana choosing a career path in education can receive help paying for their college degree with the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.
The scholarship provides up to $7,500 per year for up to four years, for a total of $30,000. Recipients must commit to teaching in Indiana for at least five consecutive years after earning their teaching degree.
This year's deadline to apply for the funds is January 31.
This scholarship is offered yearly to 200 talented Hoosier high school and college students who either graduate in the top 20 percent of their class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
While in college, a scholarship recipient must continue filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year, earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years.
Aspiring educators shouldn't miss out on the opportunity to save thousands of dollars on college costs.
For more information, email NextTeacher@che.in.gov or call 888-528-4719.
