MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – Matthew R. Carothers of Columbus, Indiana, a wealth management advisor with Northwestern Mutual, was recently asked to speak at the company’s network meeting in Fishers, Indiana. The topic was one that has been both a personal and professional area of passion for Carothers after his third daughter was born with Down Syndrome.
Carothers brought in two experts to co-lead the session. Anne Koerner, the founder of National Care Advisors, and Debbie Schultz, an expert with 30 years of special needs trust planning experience. Both brought extensive knowledge to the conversation and provided actionable strategies for participants to take back to their practices. Together they educated the Indiana Northwestern Mutual Network on the complexities of special needs planning, barriers to the planning process and how to better connect with families with special needs. Carothers expanded on his personal experience and gave advice for how to better empathize with these families when they come in for financial planning support. There were over 130 financial representatives from across Indiana that attended this event.
Carothers, who joined the company in 1990, maintains an office at 404 Washington Street in Columbus. He is part of a network of specialists that offer a wide array of products and provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals. For more information, you can visit his team’s website at matthewcarothers.com.
