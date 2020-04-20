In response to the growing demands for internet access as a result of COVID-19, Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation (ETC), in cooperation with several local entities, has opened “parking lot hot spots,” providing free public internet access from your vehicle.
Most locations are open dawn to dusk (approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
Locations include:
Stone’s Restaurant in Millhousen
Liberty ETC Office (reaches parking spaces in front of office on both sides of street)
Milan Library
St. Michael’s Church, Brookville next to Parish Office
St. John’s, Napoleon
New Point Community Center (north side of building provides best signal)
Versailles Church of Christ
Decatur County Fairgrounds (also offers a lighted parking lot 24/7 courtesy of Decatur County REMC)
Sunman Community Park
Bike Park (Batesville)
Liberty Park (Batesville)
These temporary hot spots are intended for use from the parking lots only. Entrance inside any building is prohibited. Users accessing internet from these locations should do so from their vehicles.
To access internet on most devices, go to Settings, search for Wi-Fi options, and select ETC Complimentary Hotspot.
Anyone with questions about a hot spot site should direct inquiries to ETC (866-ETC-4YOU).
Information provided by ETC
