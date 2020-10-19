The American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to award a scholarship to an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing agriculture.
The Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2021-22 academic year. High school seniors may apply online Oct. 14-Dec. 6, 2020.
The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2021-22 school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship.
Final selection will be made at the beginning of January by a committee of soybean grower-leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.