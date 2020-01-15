INDIANAPOLIS—Legislation eliminating township assessors, revising the state’s gun laws and updating driving regulations saw action in the Indiana General Assembly Tuesday.
Here is a rundown of the legislation:
Bill: House Bill 1027, eliminating township assessors
What it does: Eliminates the state’s remaining 13 township assessors in nine counties as of Jan. 1, 2023.
What happened: The House voted 53-44 for the bill. Supporters said it will save money and be more efficient to have the duties transferred to the county assessor. Opponents argued against further centralization of government and said voters in those counties had chosen in referenda to keep their township assessors.
What’s next: The bill now moves to the Senate for debate.
Bill: Senate Bill 16, bars a person who had committed the equivalent of a serious violent felony as a juvenile from possessing a firearm unless they are either 26 or 28, depending on the seriousness of the crime.
What happened: The bill passed the Senate 43-6 despite concerns raised that the bill isn’t specific about the kinds of crimes committed by the juvenile.
What’s next: The bill now moves to the House for action.
Bill: Senate Bill 69, which allow experienced or retired law enforcement officers to carry a gun on school campuses.
What happened: The bill passed the Senate by a 42-7 vote with concerns raised about how public schools would be required to allow guns on their property while private schools could continue to bar weapons.
What’s next: The bill moves to the House for consideration.
Bill: Senate Bill 200, which would prevent a person arrested for a drug-related crime in their vehicle from losing his or her vehicle. Under current law an individual’s license can be suspended for up to two years if they used a vehicle in the commission of the crime.
What happened: The bill passed out of the Senate the Corrections and Criminal Law Committee by an 8-0 vote. Members heard testimony that allowing defendants to keep their vehicles after a conviction for a drug crime makes it possible for them to continue working and paying child support.
What’s next: SB 200 advances to the full Senate for debate.
