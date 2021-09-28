DILLSBORO - At approximately 10 a.m. Monday, September 27, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post along with deputies from the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department began investigating a two vehicle crash between a car and a tractor that seriously injured the driver of the tractor.
The initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett and additional members of the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated Matthew Bauer, 27, Aurora, was operating a Massey Ferguson tractor pulling a bush hog on the shoulder of US 50 eastbound near Texas Gas Road.
A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Keith D. Lee, 49, Columbus, Ohio, was eastbound on US 50 approaching Bauer and another Dillsboro town employee who were on separate tractors, working in the area.
Lee's vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of Bauer's tractor. The impact caused Bauer to be thrown from the tractor. Bauer sustained serious injuries in the collision. He was flown from the scene to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment. Lee was uninjured in the crash.
As a result of the crash, Deputy Derek Stevens, Dearborn County Sheriff's Department, began a criminal investigation into the incident.
Lee was arrested for driving while suspended while involved in a serious injury crash and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee also submitted to a toxicology test at an area hospital. The results of the test are pending at this time. Lee may face additional charges related to the crash.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team was assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department, Dearborn County Communications, Dillsboro Fire Department, UC Aircare, and Affordable Todd's Wrecker Service.
