INDIANAPOLIS—With the legislature nearing the halfway point of the session, numerous bills are up for action in the House and Senate, including:
House Bill 1129: Infant screening
What it does: The bill requires that every infant be screened for Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) at the earliest feasible time. It also requires the infant pulse oximetry screening examination to be given according to rules adopted by the state department of health.
What happened: The bill passed the House 95-0. The bill’s author, Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus, said early testing will help catch ALD in its earlier stages. Typically, symptoms do not appear until a child is four or five years old. Lauer listed side effects of ALD as loss of hearing, sight, movement, speech and ability to eat.
What’s next: The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
* * *
House Bill 1330: Return of lost pets to owners
What it does: The bill, authored by Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, requires an animal care facility to adopt policies and procedures that help return lost or stray pets to their owners. Those include checking for tags, microchips or tattoos on the pets, and attempting to match stray pets brought in with reports of missing pets. It also requires the facilities to make a reasonable attempt to contact owners within 48 hours after the animal’s owner is identified. Hamilton said the law could prevent pets from being unnecessarily euthanized or adopted by another family.
What happened: The bill passed the House 91-1.
What’s next: The bill goes to the Senate for consideration.
* * *
House Bill 1195: This bill regulates hemp production and establishes safe growing requirements for farmers.
What it does: The bill defines “approved laboratory” for purposes of testing. Hemp samples must be tested not more than 28 days before harvest. Prohibits a THC test that involves heat. Provides that a grower who produces hemp with an average THC concentration exceeding 0.3% and not more than 1% is not guilty of violating THC concentration requirements.
What happened: The House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee did not take a vote on the bill, but many testified in support of the bill with no one testifying in opposition.
What’s next: HB 1195 could be heard in the committee again, but no meetings have been scheduled.
* * *
House Bill 1058: This bill would allow Hoosiers aged 16 and 17 to pre-register to vote.
What it does: HB 1058, authored by Rep. Patricia Boy, D-Michigan City, would allow those eligible teens who pre-register to get a registration form in the mail if they will be 18 on or before the next general, municipal or special election.
What happened: The House Elections and Apportionment Committee took testimony but no vote on the bill. Angie Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, and Julia Vaughn, policy director of Common Cause Indiana, testified in support of this bill. No one testified in opposition.
What’s next: The bill is dead for this year.
* * *
House Bill 1147: This bill would allow cities with a population of less than 3,500 to move their municipal election from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.
What it does: By moving the election to even-numbered years, the election would be held at the same time as state and federal office elections, counties would save money.
What happened: On Thursday, HB 1147, authored by Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, unanimously passed in the House Election and Apportionment Committee 10-0 after the committee accepted an amendment by consent to change the minimum population for eligible towns to 3,500 rather than 35,000 as the bill originally stated.
What’s next: The bill will now be sent to the full House for debate. If passed, HB 1147 would become effective July 1, 2020.
* * *
House Bill 1157: The bill focuses on driving privileges and suspensions of people charged but not convicted of driving while intoxicated.
What it does: Under the bill, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is to remove any record of a suspension from a driver charged with operating while intoxicated if the case ends in favor of the driver and driving privileges were suspended. It also allows a court to grant specialized driving privileges to a defendant who had refused a breathalyzer test if the person had never refused one before, has no prior conviction for driving while intoxicated and an ignition interlock device is installed in their vehicle.
What happened: The House voted 93-1 Thursday to pass the bill.
What’s next: HB 1157 moves to the Senate for deliberation.
