LAWRENCE COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Lawrence County that occurred Friday, Dec. 20.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a Lawrence County Animal Control Officer and employees of Brown County Indiana Raptor Center were notified by a landowner south of the White River near Dixie Highway of the discovery of an injured eagle. The eagle, which had recently suffered an apparent gunshot wound, was treated for injuries, but died shortly thereafter.
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan Jahn took possession of the carcass on Dec. 21 and initiated an investigation into the shooting. A reward is being offered to anyone with information concerning this investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or their anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.
Information provided by ISP
