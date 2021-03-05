INDIANA - Hoosiers are turning to Indiana's Be Well Crisis Helpline to connect to local resources helping them overcome anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and more brought on by the pandemic.
At no cost, Hoosiers can connect with trained counselors by visiting BeWellIndiana.com or calling 211. When calling, enter your ZIP code, follow the prompts and select No. 3. From the website, anyone can take a mental health assessment, access substance use resources, find COVID-19 support, access child care resources and more.
Since launching in July 2020, the helpline has assisted nearly 9,000 Hoosiers. According to Be Well Indiana, over 50% of all callers are referred to mental health treatment or additional crisis counseling.
Visit BeWellIndiana.com or call 211 for more information and to connect to other state resources, like unemployment and health insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.