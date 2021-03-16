STATEHOUSE —With the pandemic continuing to take a toll on mental health, State Reps. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison) and Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) encourage Hoosiers to turn to Indiana's Be Well Crisis Helpline, a free and confidential resource already helping thousands of people across the state.
According to Lyness, Hoosiers can connect with a trained counselor at no cost by calling 211 or visiting BeWellIndiana.com.
"This pandemic has made it even more difficult to manage mental health issues, and it’s important for people in our community to know there are trained professionals ready to help," Lyness said. "Please reach out to others, and know that you do not have to struggle alone."
When calling 211 to reach the Be Well Crisis Helpline, Hoosiers enter their ZIP code, follow the prompts and select No. 3. On BeWellIndiana.com, Hoosiers can take a mental health assessment, access substance use disorder and recovery resources, as well as educational videos from experts in the field.
According to Ziemke, 211 and BeWellIndiana.com can connect Hoosiers to other helpful state resources, like child care, and unemployment and health insurance.
"We want to get these professionals connected directly to Hoosiers who need it most," Ziemke said. "If you or someone you know is currently suffering from a mental health crisis or need assistance in any way, please reach out. Everyone can do their part by spreading the word about these key resources."
Since launching in July 2020, the helpline assisted more than 8,000 Hoosiers. Nearly 53% of all callers are referred to additional mental health treatment, substance use services or crisis counseling, according to data collected by Be Well Indiana counselors.
Ziemke said family physicians and health insurance providers can also provide access to telehealth options for counseling and emotional support.
Rep. Lyness represents House District 68, which includes all of Union County and portions of Franklin and Dearborn counties.
State Rep. Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
