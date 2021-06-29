WABASH - Beacon Credit Union’s Project Spotlight kicked off voting July 1, and ballots are welcomed through July 31.
Everyone in the community is encouraged to vote for their favorite cause either online or in their local Beacon Member Center. Each individual may vote once per day per community.
After voting, the public may share to Facebook or Twitter to encourage others to vote for their favorite organization.
Last year, Project Spotlight received over 64,000 votes in the one month period. Nominations were taken earlier this spring via branch and online submissions.
Project Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union with the hope that individuals and organizations would be inspired to reach out and serve those living and working around them.
There will be winners from all 13 communities where Beacon Credit Union has a full-service Member Center.
The project that receives the most votes, in each community, will receive $1,000 from Beacon Credit Union. Second place will receive $500, and there will be a third place in each community randomly picked to receive $250. The total amount of money donated to charitable organizations in by Beacon Credit Union through Project Spotlight is $22,750.
