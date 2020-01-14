INDIANAPOLIS— Kristi Cundiff wants to make sure no other child has to go through what she and her adopted daughter experienced in trying to get help for schizophrenia. Turned away at Indiana mental health facilities, in part because she was on Medicaid, the teenager finally found help in Colorado.
“I have sat in the hospital and the emergency room for up to two to three days waiting or a bed some place, any place, in the state,” Cundiff told the Senate Family and Children Services Committee Monday.
“Imagine sitting in an emergency room at a medical hospital for three days with your child waiting for them to find a bed somewhere in the state of Indiana that might help a child or might take him or her,” said Cundiff, the Brazil, Ind., founder and CEO of Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents.
Cundiff came to the Statehouse Monday to testify in support of two bills which seek to address flaws in the treatment of children on Medicaid who are seeking psychiatric help, especially those in foster care. And she urged them to create a study committee to explore the issue more deeply later this year.
Senate bill 192, authored by Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, was approved 9 to 0. The bill lets children on Medicaid who have been certified for admission to a psychiatric hospital to be provided services before the managed care organization requires further review.
Senate Bill 62, also authored by Grooms, regulates the prescription and use of psychotropic drugs by children under the supervision of the state Department of Child Services. A vote on that measure was put off until next week’s committee meeting.
Grooms, who has been a practicing pharmacist for 40 years, said he has witnessed the problems first hand. He said children in foster care are often moved around and usually switching medical prescribers. This can cause unnecessary drugs being prescribed, Grooms said, which affects both the state’s costs and the mental health of children.
“Hopefully this (SB 62) can prevent some of the expenses, some of the overdoses, some of the underdoses and some of the duplications of the psychiatric medications,” he said.
Dr. Veronica Vernon, pharmacist and faculty member at Butler University, said Medicaid spent $14 million on psychotropic drugs for Indiana patients in just one year.
“You have children from two to six years old coming in with six to eight medications to control different mental illness conditions,” Dr. Veronica Vernon said.
Michael Brady, a lobbyist for the Indiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, opposed the bill.
“We believe there may be some logistical challenges in carrying out the bills intent,” Brady said.
Sen. Jon Ford, a Terre Haute Republican who co-sponsored SB 192, said that “a local hospital came to me with this very issue, of children not getting enough time in psychiatric hospitals, in their feeling, to really be able to treat them well.”
The first draft of the legislation provided an up to seven day stay, but the bill was amended on an 8-1 vote by the committee to cut that to five business days. Senators said they feared the seven-day stays would be taken advantage of, when they were not necessarily needed.
Scott Branam, chief administrative officer at Deaconess Health in Evansville, said they are seeing 90% of patients on Medicaid denied extra days in the hospital, while only 2.5% of patients on other health insurances are denied.
“There are many facilities who will not treat children who are on Medicaid because they know the (lower) reimbursement rate,” Cundiff said.
Dr. Darla J. Hinshaw, a psychiatrist at Harsha Behavioral Center in Terre Haute, urged the senators to remember the children needing help.
“Imagine yourself looking at their pleading eyes and having them say, ‘forget me not.’ ”
