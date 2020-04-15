In keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the season opening for Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge scheduled for April 17, 2020 is postponed until further notice.
In addition, we are canceling the following: the youth turkey hunt event that was scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19 and the state-drawn spring turkey hunt that was scheduled to take place April 22 through May 10, 2020. We evaluated the access and safety orientation requirements that would be necessary to properly open the refuge to the public within pre-existing management agreements with the Army and concluded that doing so would violate current CDC guidance and would not allow us to protect the health and safety of our visitors and employees.
Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge encompasses 50,000 acres in three counties, including Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley, and overlays that portion of the former Jefferson Proving Ground that lies north of the historic firing line where munitions were once tested. The refuge was established in June 2000 as an “overlay” national wildlife refuge through a 25-year real estate permit from the U.S. Army. As an overlay refuge, the Army retains ownership and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages the property as Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge.
We know many people across the community will miss these hunting events and visiting the refuge. We are committed to doing our part to ensure public safety and slow the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation and all relevant guidance, comply with local health and safety guidelines, and reevaluate opening the refuge when it is prudent to do so. Other federal lands in Indiana, and across the country, continue to be open to public access for recreation within CDC guidelines.
Learn more about the current status of Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.