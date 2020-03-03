STATEHOUSE — A bill containing language to require schools to teach cursive writing, passed the Senate by a vote of 42 to 8, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
If passed and signed into law, House Bill 1066 would, among other things, require each school corporation, charter school and accredited nonpublic elementary school to include cursive writing in its curriculum.
“For the last nine consecutive legislative sessions, I have advocated for cursive writing to be a requirement in our schools,” Leising said. “Since cursive writing was not included in Common Core curriculum, public schools across the state have stopped teaching cursive writing. As a result, youth today aren’t able to validate their driver’s license or sign agreements. HB 1066 is a positive step toward correcting this issue and I will continue to advocate for policies that strengthen educational foundations for our youth.”
HB 1066 was amended by Leising in the Senate and will now move back to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
