INDIANAPOLIS—Legislation requiring the testing of drinking water for lead in public schools and providing help to students with disabilities on state tests were among the bills that advanced out of House and Senate committees Monday. Those bills are:
House Bill 1265: Requires schools to test their drinking water for lead
What it does: Authored by Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, HB 1265 would require Indiana schools to complete lead and copper testing in their drinking water by 2023. The bill originally only included testing schools in Lake County, but was amended earlier in the session to make the requirement statewide.
What happened: The bill passed unanimously the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee 9-0 Monday.
What’s next: HB 1265 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
* * *
Senate Bill 346: Affects students with disabilities
What it does: The legislation provides for accommodations for students with some disabilities when talking state-mandated tests.
What happened: Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, spoke on behalf of the bill she authored, advocating for text-and-speech accommodation on all sections of the ILEARN test. The bill passed 12-0 in the House Education Committee.
What’s next: SB 346 advances to the full House for further action.
* * *
Senate Bill 206: Depositions of children
What it does: SB 206 defines “deposition” to include interviews, recorded statements, and depositions, and creates certain protections for a child under age 16 who is the victim of a sex crime. It provides that the term “defense counsel” includes the defense counsel, the defendant or an agent of the defendant or defense counsel.
What happened: Rep. Gregory Steuerwald, R-Avon, added an amendment that establishes procedures for when a court can authorize a deposition. There was no testimony and the amendment was approved by consent. SB 206 passed the House Judiciary Committee by 10-1 vote with only Rep. John Young, R-Franklin, voting no.
What’s next: The bill now moves to House for further action.
