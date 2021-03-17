Bill to address maternal mortality reporting passes House STATEHOUSE (March 17, 2021) – A bill authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would address maternal mortality in Indiana recently passed the Indiana House unanimously. Under current law, "maternal mortality" refers to the death of a pregnant woman, irrespective of the pregnancy's duration, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy itself or management of the pregnancy. Senate Bill 10 would amend the definition of maternal mortality to include deaths of pregnant women from any cause. SB 10 would also specify that for purposes of the review of records by the statewide maternal mortality review committee, health care providers include mental health professionals. "Indiana ranks as one of the worst states in the nation for maternal outcomes," Leising said. "Substance abuse was the most common contributing factor toward pregnancy-associated deaths, but it is important that we have all relevant data prior to enacting legislative change. If signed into law, SB 10 will be another positive step toward addressing and improving maternal outcomes." SB 10 will now return to the Senate for further review.