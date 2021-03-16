STATEHOUSE – A bill authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would address the testing and reporting of diseased animals recently passed the Indiana House of Representatives unanimously.
Under current law, if a veterinarian, owner, caretaker or custodian of an animal knows or suspects that an animal has a disease or condition that requires reporting to the state, the individual must report it to the state veterinarian or a local health officer within 48 hours.
Senate Enrolled Act 53 would instead require those individuals to report their findings within 24 hours. SB 53 would also require a laboratory or animal health professional to report the type of any tests performed as well as the positive diagnoses for certain diseases within 24 hours after a test renders a positive diagnosis.
"We need an established process to help protect the state's agricultural production in the case of an outbreak," Leising said. "SEA 53 would help ensure an outbreak is contained and help prevent irreparable loss to the farm or other farms that may come into contact with the diseased animal by speeding up our reporting processes."
SEA 53 will now be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb for further consideration.
