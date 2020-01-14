INDIANAPOLIS—Immigrant activists, lawmakers and law enforcement joined the call to allow undocumented immigrants to legally acquire driving cards and permits.
Rep. Chris Campbell, D-Lafayette, authored House Bill 1083, which would allow undocumented immigrants to get a card or permit by showing a tax identification number and pass a driver’s test. With a valid driver’s card the immigrants would be about to get insurance for their vehicles.
“This has been proven to be good for the economy, it makes our roads safer,” Campbell said Monday at a press conference at the Indiana Statehouse to announce her proposed legislation.
Campbell was joined by state Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis and the Indiana Undocumented Youth Alliance, Greater Lafayette Immigrant Allies, ACLU Indiana, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, Dreamers Alliance: United as One, and Social Justice South Bend.
The specifically allows cards and permits to be issued to people who cannot prove that they are in the United States lawfully. It also says that the cards may not be used for any kind of federal identification.
Campbell said she hopes to educate the public on this issue and that allowing undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s card would not have an impact on their status in the United States.
Melissa Acezes from Dreamers Alliance: United as One described how her undocumented father was stopped for a traffic violation and had no document that allowed him to drive.
Her mother “received a call from the police department, they stated that my dad was in custody because of a common traffic violation.” He was later deported.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears joined the press conference saying he fully support HB 1083.
“At the Marion County Prosecutors office we very much do not see this as a legal issue, we see it as a human rights issue, we see this as a human dignity issue,” Mears said.
