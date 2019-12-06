INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Board of Education is postponing a decision on a proposal to cut funding for classes that teach students life skills such basic nutrition or personal finances.
The board was expected to vote Wednesday on a Department of Workforce Development report that would cut funding to various Family and Consumer Science classes—FACS—throughout the state until further notice.
The proposed budget cut would add new career classes that offer college credit and would eliminate funding to five classes that teach life skills. Some educators have voiced their opposition on social media and Jennifer McCormick, superintendent of public instruction, said in a Tweet, “decisions made in isolation & communicated in the 11th hour are not by accident.”
In other business, the board approved teacher preparation programs at Holy Cross College, Indiana State and Indiana University Southeast. Board member David Freitas said, “These three outstanding programs serve an important role in our state to educate and prepare our next generation of teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.