CONNERSVILLE - Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of Robert L. Austin, 26, of Connersville, from the Whitewater River.
An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted in the recovery by the Everton Fire Department and Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
On July 9, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued a news release indicating Indiana Conservation Officers were searching for a missing man in the vicinity of Mahan Park, commonly referred to as “Three-Mile Bridge,” near Ind. 121 in Connersville.
After receiving notification from Fayette County Dispatch last Thursday evening, Conservation Officers arrived on scene and discovered a vehicle and several articles belonging to Austin.
Officers searched the Whitewater River with boats and sonar, as well as utilizing an ISP helicopter and drones.
Agencies assisting in the search included Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Everton Fire Department, Laurel Fire Department, Fayette EMS, Bentonville Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department.
This incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.