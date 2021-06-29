SHELBYVILLE – U.S. Senator Mike Braun met this week with his Agriculture Advisory Council in Shelbyville to hear from Hoosier farmers about issues that matter to them.
Senator Braun and his Advisory Council discussed controlling the federal debt and deficits, transportation and infrastructure negotiations, building workforce in Indiana, as well as the recent Senate passage of his Growing Climate Solutions Act, which helps farmers get paid for sustainable practices.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act, which was passed through the Senate by a 92-8 vote, will help protect the environment and boost farm income for Hoosier farmers, he said.
“Today I met with my Agriculture Advisory Council to hear directly from Hoosier farmers about the issues they care about most and to update them on my Growing Climate Solutions Act, which allows Indiana farmers to get paid for their good stewardship and conservation practices," said Senator Braun. “This is a great start in recognizing that the agriculture industry is leading the way in sustainable practices for the next generation of family farmers and helping them be rewarded in voluntary private carbon credit markets for it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.