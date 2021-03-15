NASHVILLE - The Brown County Music Center partnered with Brown County Emergency Preparedness in August 2020 to open a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility. The testing clinic remains, and they have now expanded into the north side of the lobby for administering vaccines.
A long driveway into the venue leads to check-in station (vaccinations available by appointment only) and patients are notified where to park and enter. Upon entering, they are checked into the government database and receive their shot. Patients are required to wait 15 minutes on site to ensure no reactions. They then exit through a separate door close to their parking lot.
“When the vaccines began, they were administering about 200 per week. It has now ramped up to more than 700 per week,” said Brown County Music Center Executive Director Christian Webb. “Our venue happens to be very conducive to allowing both (testing and vaccines) to function. We are very happy and proud that we can play such an important part in the community during this pandemic.”
Venues across the U.S. have been opening their doors to help in the fight against COVID-19 with testing and now vaccinations. The Brown County Music Center has been flexible over the last year in serving the community during this unprecedented time. The venue is also a proud member of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance, a not-for-profit organization that empowers and preserves Indiana's live music community. For more information, visit http://www.indianavenuealliance.org.
ABOUT THE BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER
Located in Nashville, Indiana, the Brown County Music Center is a visual and auditory masterpiece with cutting edge design, bringing in nationally known performers and hosting local events. The 2000-seat live performance venue, which opened in August 2019 is nestled on the banks of Salt Creek and located less than one-mile from the largest state park in Indiana and the Village of Nashville. The Brown County Music Center is currently closed for live shows due to COVID-19 and continues to monitor federal, state and local guidelines in regards to live entertainment. For more information and an updated list of the venue’s future show dates, visit www.browncountymusiccenter.com.
