BROWNSTOWN – Tuesday, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a Brownstown man on felony charges as a result of the investigation into a shooting that took place at a residence on March 4, 2020.
The investigation by Detective Nate Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles, began shortly before midnight March 4 after Avis Wingler Jr., 40, and his five year old son showed up at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.
Both Wingler and the child were suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs. Wingler was treated and released at Schneck Medical Center. The child was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where he was later treated and released.
Police soon learned the shooting occurred at Wingler’s residence at 1027 W. Oak Street, Brownstown.
During the week-long investigation, detectives learned that Wingler was supervising his son that evening. Wingler was handling a loaded handgun in the living room of his residence while his son was nearby. The firearm discharged, causing one round to go through Wingler’s leg and into the leg of his son.
After the shooting, surveillance footage from the residence showed that Wingler allegedly altered the scene rather than providing medical aid for his son.
Wingler then contacted a relative to come to the scene. The relative arrived and provided medical aid to the child before transporting both he and the child to Schneck Medical Center.
Tuesday, detectives served an additional search warrant at the residence. At the conclusion of the investigation, Wingler was arrested on one felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.
He was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was remanded to the custody of the jail staff pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
The Indiana State Police was assisted in the investigation by the Brownstown Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Seymour Police Department, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.
