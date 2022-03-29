LAWRENCEBURG - The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeast Indiana is pleased to announce a record-breaking fundraising success for the organization’s Mardi Gras event this year.
This year’s event was held on February 19 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center and raised $230,374 which will be used to support critical ongoing services for alleged victims of abuse in Southeast Indiana.
These funds help provide additional support for the agency to deliver forensic interviews and victim advocacy for children and families in need. Proceeds from the annual, sold-out event will also help to expand the CAC’s prevention program in schools and communities.
For attendees, the Mardi Gras-themed event included dinner, live entertainment, a live auction and a King and Queen contest and crowning.
The event sponsor this year was Celeste Calvitto of CalComm Indiana. Calvitto has also committed to being the event sponsor for the 2023 Mardi Gras Ball, scheduled to be held February 18, 2023. Save the date and be a part of this special event!
The Breakdown
Contributions from the “Kings & Queens” contest raised $138,422 of this year’s totals.
Fundraising for the CAC event at the county level also set local records.
The top three counties for fundraising this year are:
1st Place: Jefferson County - Frank Hayes raised $51,140
· A fundraising record set for Jefferson County
2nd Place: Dearborn County - Kevin Wang & Andrea Ewan raised $40,005
· A fundraising record set for Dearborn County
3rd Place: Ohio County – Adam and Abby Fox raised $33,269
· A fundraising record set for Ohio County
More About the CAC
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeast Indiana is a non-profit that provides advocacy and support to children who are the victims or alleged victims of sexual abuse, neglect, or assault.
Since it was founded in 2009, CAC has helped over 4,000 youth deal with the trauma of abuse.
The CAC takes a multidisciplinary approach to preventing, detecting, investigating, and treating child abuse.
The Children’s Advocacy Center creates a safe, neutral environment for children. At CAC, children who have potentially witnessed a crime or who themselves have been a victim of assault or abuse can tell their story to a specially trained professional in a child friendly setting. The agency takes referrals from law enforcement and Department of Child Services.
There are three CAC offices in the Southeastern Indiana area with locations in Dillsboro, Madison and Greensburg.
For information about upcoming sponsorship or donation opportunities visit our website at cacsoutheast.org.
The Children’s Advocacy Center primarily serves Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, and Switzerland counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.