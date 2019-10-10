WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine will host a calving school for beef and dairy producers from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Lynn Hall, 625 Harrison Street, West Lafayette.
Land O’Lakes sponsors the school, at which producers will learn herd management practices for calving season and participate in hands-on demonstrations.
Topics covered at the school include managing dystocias, post-partum cow care and newborn calf management. The afternoon will consist of demonstrations on facilities and calving, use of the esophageal feeder and dystocia simulations with a life-size cow model.
Instructors include:
Jennifer Koziol, clinical assistant professor of theriogenology/production medicine.
Rafael Neves, assistant professor of food animal production medicine.
Jonathan Townsend, PVM director of Extension programs and clinical assistant professor of dairy production medicine.
Ralph Gill, calf technical sales and business manager, Land O’Lakes Inc.
The registration fee is $25 and the program is limited to 30 participants (must be at least 18 years old to participate).
Visit https://www.purdue.edu/vet/ce/workshops.php#cs for more information, or contact Andrea Brown at 765-494-0611 or ahbrown@purdue.edu.
For questions regarding registration, contact Purdue Conferences at 1-866-515-0023 or email confreg@purdue.edu.
