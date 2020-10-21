INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana’s first virtual gubernatorial debate, the three candidates shared opposing methods for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates and closing nonessential businesses.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Republican incumbent, defended his approach for the last eight months, including multiple executive orders limiting which businesses could operate early in the pandemic and a statewide mask mandate.
“We’re in an emergency, a public health emergency,” Holcomb said Tuesday night. “So we do have a mandated mask requirement throughout the state … wearing a mask, physically distancing out in large crowds (and) good hygiene will help us slow that spread.”
Holcomb faces two challengers in the November election: Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who criticized Holcomb’s coronavirus efforts as either too lenient or too restrictive, respectively.
Myers, a former state health commissioner and physician, said he would issue a stricter mask mandate with consequences on the first day of his administration, if elected.
“We do need a real mask mandate in Indiana, a mask mandate with consequences for the small percentage of Hoosiers who choose not to protect themselves or protect others,” Myers said, comparing the order to smoking in public places and car seats for children. “It’s very important to protect their safety and the safety of others.”
Rainwater, whose background is in software engineering, said actions like the statewide mask mandate imposed upon the individual rights of Hoosiers and took aim at Holcomb’s use of executive orders early in the pandemic.
“COVID-19 didn’t close any small businesses, executive orders did,” Rainwater said. “Unfortunately, every Hoosier is essential and every small business … provides the necessities of life to the people who depend on it.”
