INDIANAPOLIS—Cass County Councilwoman Stacey Donato has won a Republican precinct committee caucus vote to replace former Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport, who stepped down in August for a job as a deputy prosecutor in Pulaski County.
After 90 minutes and five rounds of voting, the volunteer precinct committee members finally chose Donato to replace Head. She had faced competition with five other candidates.
“We are excited to welcome Stacey Donato to the Indiana Senate,” Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said in a press release Monday. “With the experience and background Stacey Donato brings, I know she will continue former Senator Head’s tradition of fiscal responsibility and bold leadership on important issues impacting Hoosiers in the district.”
This district serves Miami, Cass and Fulton counties, as well as portions of Carroll, Kosciusko and Marshal counties.
Donato will finish Head’s term, which ends in 2020.
