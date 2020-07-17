With more than 1,500 acres, Clifty Falls State Park is a destination for Hoosiers and people from neighboring states. The park’s trails, campground, falls and inn are all reasons visitors return time and time again. As one of Indiana’s oldest state parks, Clifty Falls celebrates its first century as one of the state’s best outdoor sites.
This amazing park started as a gift from the people of Madison in 1920. Since then, it has grown in size and now attracts more than 390,000 visitors annually. The park provides some of the most unique sightseeing in Indiana, with its canyons, creeks and four named waterfalls. A trip to Clifty Falls is more than a day outdoors in nature and a view of the Ohio River. The restaurant brings in visitors for a couple hours, and the campsite and inn allow people to stay overnight. All of these options bring in out-of-state tourists who might go on to visit our southeastern Indiana shops and spend more money locally.
While Cifty Falls is one of the oldest parks in the state, it’s not the only one in our area. Versailles State Park in Ripley County is the second-largest park in Indiana and is the epicenter for outdoor enthusiasts. Besides trails for hikers, cyclists and horseback riders, this park offers water recreation for fishing, rowing, kayaking and canoeing.
Both of these are parks are part of Indiana’s state park system that includes 24 parks, eight reservoirs, 700 miles of trails and 7,700 campsites. Collectively these are sources of affordable adventures close to home. Our parks system provides jobs such as lifeguards, grounds keepers, park rangers and many more, and help preserve nature and Indiana wildlife.
Our Indiana summer may be different this year, but our parks still have plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. Congratulations, Clifty Falls State Park, for 100 years of work keeping this land beautiful for Hoosiers and others to visit. Everyone should plan a trip to any of Indiana’s state parks, playgrounds and cabins this year. Learn more by visiting in.gov/dnr.
