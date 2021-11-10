BLOOMINGTON - Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, is working to address homelessness and substance use disorders through it’s new housing program, Kinser Flats.
Located in Bloomington, Kinser Flats opened to residents less than six months ago, and is the state’s first permanent supportive housing facility specifically designed for individuals and families with substance use disorders, including those with co-occurring mental health needs.
A combined community effort to address the specific needs of homeless individuals suffering from substance use disorders, Kinser Flats is an $11 million project that was first proposed in November 2017. It has since involved many community partners, including Centerstone, the City of Bloomington, CDFI Friendly Bloomington, as well as Cinnaire, Keystone Construction, ARCHitecture Trio, Hayes Gibson Property Services, and Milner and Caringella.
“Kinser Flats is the first of its kind in Indiana. There are no other housing programs designed specifically for those experiencing homelessness combined with an active substance use disorder,” Dan McNeely, Director of Supportive Housing for Centerstone, said. “Kinser Flats utilizes the housing first model that focuses on getting individuals in a safe space, and does not require residents to be in treatment.”
Since opening in May 2021, Kinser Flats has already reached full capacity, with 65 individuals currently occupying living spaces within the building.
Kinser Flats has a total of 50 individual units (38 single bedroom and 12 two-bedroom), and occupies more than 47,000 square feet. Residents have access to on-site supportive services including recovery coaches and residential coordinators for assistance in addiction treatment, mental health care, and access to preventive care and other related community resources.
“I suffer from bipolar disorder and PTSD, and had been homeless for a majority of the last four years,” Angela, a resident at Kinser Flats, said. “I had lost custody of my children and was living outdoors in a tent. I was really struggling, but am fortunate now to be in a whole new place in life. I have a job, recently regained custody of my children, and am in recovery for my addiction. It’s been an amazing experience at Kinser Flats.”
According to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 35% of Bloomington’s population lives in poverty, and the United Way of Monroe County indicates there are more than 380 people who are experiencing homelessness within the county alone.
“Our job is to address the need by keeping people in housing, and we are doing that by creating a culture of recovery,” McNeely said.
In addition to the services available to residents at Kinser Flats, Centerstone is a major provider of a wide variety of mental health, substance use disorder, and housing programs for children and adults. Last year, the organizaton served more than 110,000 people.
About Centerstone
Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.
