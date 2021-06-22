COLUMBUS – Reising Radio Partners is thrilled to announce the return of QMIX Musical Fireworks!
The theme for the 31st annual event is Back with a Bang! Vaccinate. Celebrate!
The spectacular, patriotic and choreographed-to-music fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. July 2 at Columbus Municipal Airport.
As always, this event is free however, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns there will be no food or entertainment vendors.
“We think it’s more important than ever that the community have an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day and that we have the opportunity to thank Bartholomew County for its continued support,” said Brittany Gray, Operations Manager at Reising Radio Partners. “We are grateful that vaccines have helped make an outdoor gathering of this size possible. We encourage those who attend QMIX Musical Fireworks to follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended.”
Those still needing the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their shot at a vaccine clinic during the event. From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Indiana Immunization Coalition will be offering all three approved vaccines at the Columbus Regional Health Tech Center, 4580 Central Ave., Columbus.
The one of a kind soundtrack for QMIX Musical Fireworks - Back with a Bang is only available on QMIX 107.3, so be ready to crank up your radios as we celebrate our great country!
Additional information about this event can be found at www.QMIX.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.